Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

