Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $284.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.32. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

