First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $147,000 Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,871,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

