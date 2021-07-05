Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $502.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00823073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.12 or 0.08164088 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,986,649 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

