APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $737,592.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $737,592.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00138467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00168271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,649.06 or 1.00449663 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,837,243 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

