Niobium Coin (NBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 66.7% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $129,680.01 and approximately $42.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00823073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.12 or 0.08164088 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

