JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $152,066.62 and $230.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00232142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00783862 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

