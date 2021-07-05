TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $12.98 Million Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $727,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 599.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $1,067,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $37.21 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.