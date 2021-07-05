MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,509 shares of company stock worth $113,645,525. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB stock opened at $362.01 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

