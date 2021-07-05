First Manhattan Co. Buys 601 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

