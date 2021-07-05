Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $29.00 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

