T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 874,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 151,033 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 335.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

