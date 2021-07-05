Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 238,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.