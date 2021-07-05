First Manhattan Co. Sells 14,964 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

