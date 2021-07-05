First Manhattan Co. Sells 724 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

