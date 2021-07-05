First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.42 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

