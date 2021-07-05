KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $12,584,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

