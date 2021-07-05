APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.28% of Voya Financial worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.22. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

