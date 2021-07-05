APG Asset Management N.V. Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 301,042 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

