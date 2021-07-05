Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

