Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,401.15 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,309.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

