XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,020 Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7,700.5% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,176,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,448 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $19,263,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 432,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

WIFI opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.