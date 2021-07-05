XTX Topco Ltd Invests $183,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,316 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $984.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

