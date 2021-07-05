XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,837 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE opened at $93.99 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

