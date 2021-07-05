Assetmark Inc. Purchases 23,234 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 6,130.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

