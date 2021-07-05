ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $150.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

