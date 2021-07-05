CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,769 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $213.52 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

