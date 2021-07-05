Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 466.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

CSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 39,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -290.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 502.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

