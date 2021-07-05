Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $4.29

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RROTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.