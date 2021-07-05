Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $250.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

