Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

USB opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

