APG Asset Management N.V. Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,088,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,287 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

