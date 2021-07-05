O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

