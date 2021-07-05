O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 323.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

