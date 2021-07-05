O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

