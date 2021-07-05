O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,863,000 after buying an additional 88,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.42. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

