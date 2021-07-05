Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $127,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after buying an additional 112,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZYME stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.64.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

