-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $67.41.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

