XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BPFH opened at $14.75 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

