CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

PAYC opened at $383.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

