XTX Topco Ltd Invests $211,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $210.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.74 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

