Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $154,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,326,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

