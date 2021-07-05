Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $159,000 Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iStar by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

STAR opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

