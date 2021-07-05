16,113 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

