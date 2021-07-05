Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $134.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

