Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.