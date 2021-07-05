Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $434,000 in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 334,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 162,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.12 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.