Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.