First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $125,000 Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of ALLK opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,213. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.