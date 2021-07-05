First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

